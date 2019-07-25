ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.61. ATA shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47.

ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ATA had a net margin of 29,025.97% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

About ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI)

ATA Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment.

