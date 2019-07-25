ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.54

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and traded as low as $43.23. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 49,976 shares.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.05.

About ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

