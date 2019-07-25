ATLANT (ATL) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $437.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, OKEx and Exrates. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00293420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.01662993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024426 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00120436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, HitBTC, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

