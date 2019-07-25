Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. 576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.55. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. Analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 32.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 481,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth $34,388,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 86,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 481.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 539,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

