Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AY stock remained flat at $$23.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $221.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

