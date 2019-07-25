Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54-1.556 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Atlassian also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a sector weight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $91.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.37. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,921.57, a PEG ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

