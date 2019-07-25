Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54-1.556 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.00-1.00 EPS.

TEAM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.51. 1,467,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.37. Atlassian has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,921.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut Medidata Solutions from a sector weight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $91.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.67.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.