Atonomi (ATMI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,269.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Atonomi token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $292,943.00 and approximately $11,269.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atonomi has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.05887068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00046387 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001278 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001327 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,844,250 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

