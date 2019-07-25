AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AT&T (NYSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89, Briefing.com reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

T stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,122,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,160,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

