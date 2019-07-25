Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.23% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $31.10. 1,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,796. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

