Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 388 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after buying an additional 72,317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after buying an additional 324,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.76. 71,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,614. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 5.03%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

