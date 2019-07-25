Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 277.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

