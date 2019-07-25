Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for approximately 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.32% of Generac worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,662.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $1,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,043,061.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.81. 6,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,546. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $73.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Generac had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $470.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

