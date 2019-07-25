Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $24.89 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for 3.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ON Semiconductor worth $24,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 116.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.96.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $21.85. 330,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,797. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,680.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $70,739.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,983.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $543,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

