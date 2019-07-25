Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 354.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 187.8% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

HTLF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 6,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,507. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.99%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

