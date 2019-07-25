Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Snap from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.49.

ALV stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.34.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Tech Square Trading LP bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

