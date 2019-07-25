Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.48. 22,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.67. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.