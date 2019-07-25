AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.01.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,781. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $108,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 796 shares in the company, valued at $33,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 37,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,770.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 204,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,844.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,693. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $210,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

