AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 30.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 19.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,046.18.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,165.74. The stock had a trading volume of 62,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $692.21 and a 12-month high of $1,186.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,128.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,114.09, for a total value of $2,005,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,186.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William R. Hackney sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.47, for a total transaction of $2,593,059.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,143.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,293,228. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

