Avoro Capital Advisors Llc Sells 62,500 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $6,367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 219,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.60. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $109.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. Guggenheim cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.56 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 109.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,606,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,640,000 after buying an additional 2,409,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,147,000 after purchasing an additional 956,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,086,000 after purchasing an additional 474,097 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,687,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

