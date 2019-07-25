Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 432 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.31. 1,499,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $276.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.