Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The India Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

IFN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,998. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

