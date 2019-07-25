Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,903,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,500 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,811,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,575,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,040,000 after purchasing an additional 214,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. 4,108,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $1.2756 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

