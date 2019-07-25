Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $99,000 in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 230,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 272,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 280,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,446. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.05. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

