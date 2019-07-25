Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Takes $1.44 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000.

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.01. 214,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,405. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.53.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

