Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.97. 7,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.17. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.19.

