Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE BMA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.57. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.62. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $423.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth $1,946,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $542,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $560,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 63.9% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

