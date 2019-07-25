Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1,307.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 41,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 80,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 118.6% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.34. 43,086,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,698,766. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $287.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

