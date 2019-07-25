Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 58.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,567. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

