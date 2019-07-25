Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $701,072,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,880,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,714 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $217,341,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,459,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,223,000 after purchasing an additional 703,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,088,000 after purchasing an additional 409,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.73. 943,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

