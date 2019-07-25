Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.05. Bank of SC shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 3,729 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

In other news, CFO Eugene H. Iv Walpole purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $88,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,775.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene H. Iv Walpole purchased 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $27,064.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,900.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,563 shares of company stock valued at $275,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of SC by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of SC by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bank of SC during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

