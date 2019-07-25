Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.84 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.34-3.40 EPS.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.16. 4,909,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Baxter International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock worth $382,077,150. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 60.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Baxter International by 17.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.