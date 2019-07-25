Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires 72,600 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises approximately 4.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.11% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $40,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,824,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. 6,749,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,351,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

