Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,426 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,476,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,976 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,932,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 38,848,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,115,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.