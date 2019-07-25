Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 15,500 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Ameren comprises about 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 327.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 171,371 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Ameren by 19.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 406,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ameren by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.65%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $5.26 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $90,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $228,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

