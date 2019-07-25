Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 3,800 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Liberty Property Trust worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,979,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,537,000 after buying an additional 2,592,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,061,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,343,000 after buying an additional 1,553,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $62,405,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 83.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 479,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,217,000 after buying an additional 218,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,664,000 after buying an additional 155,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.53. 42,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,437. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $156.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $293,323.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,321.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

