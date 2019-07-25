Beach Investment Management LLC. Acquires 26,730 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 5.7% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

EPD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.21%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

