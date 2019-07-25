Beach Investment Management LLC. Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Beach Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.3% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.27. 468,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,325. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $54,873.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,806. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

