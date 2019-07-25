Beacon Financial Group Buys 6,936 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 95,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 163,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

