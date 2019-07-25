Beacon Financial Group Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 6,887,491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,252,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,357,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,489.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 545,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,358,000 after buying an additional 511,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,432,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,460,000 after buying an additional 499,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $168.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,173. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $169.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.