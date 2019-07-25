Beacon Financial Group Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 2.5% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,705. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

