Beacon Financial Group Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $491,939,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,189,000 after acquiring an additional 921,153 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.41.

UPS stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,645. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

