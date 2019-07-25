Beacon Financial Group Sells 500 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 967.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 545.7% during the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 125.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $41,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,731. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.63. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Sonnemaker bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.