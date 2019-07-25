Beacon Financial Group Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.09.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $1,973,592.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at $109,197,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.24. 229,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $129.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

