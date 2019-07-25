Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BPRMF stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

About Beijing Enterprises Water Group

