BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Downgraded to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. 97,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $51.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 462,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 644.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 902,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 781,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

