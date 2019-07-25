BHPCoin (BHP) Price Reaches $1.45 on Top Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00014494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, DigiFinex and Bithumb. BHPCoin has a market cap of $24.77 million and $4.68 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00292331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.01660487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00120727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s total supply is 49,755,904 coins and its circulating supply is 17,052,204 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BCEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.