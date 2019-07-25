BidaskClub Downgrades BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 223.34%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 7,750 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 19,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,680.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $517,223. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,791,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 779,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 108,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

