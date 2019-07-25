BidaskClub Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) to Sell

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.50. 296,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,234. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $98.56 and a 52-week high of $278.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.28 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.01 per share, with a total value of $28,002.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,812.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $283,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $503,895 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

