BidaskClub Upgrades E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to “Hold”

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

ETFC stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,565,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,660,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,578,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

